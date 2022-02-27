“We need that…”: Ariana Grande spoke out before a strong political cause in the United States

UNITED STATES.- Ariana Grande She is one of the celebrities who has been most committed to social and political causes through her social networks. So she uses these media as tools to spread her messages. This time, the American singer spoke of “For The People Act”one of the political problems of United States at that moment.

Ariana Grande talked with Stacy Abrams, founder of two organizations that defend the rights of Americans. Although he did not share the conversation he had with this public figure with her followers, he published two photos of her where he is in a video call with her, and wrote a few words on the subject they discussed about her. At the bottom of the publication, she clarified that her goal is for her followers to join the cause.

“For The People Act” is a mobilization to defend the right to vote of American citizens. This means that it seeks to end voter fraud and eliminate voter oppression. So it is that Ariana Grande He asked his followers to call the senators of the State where they live and find out about this issue, helping to spread it.

Instagram: @arianagrande

“Had the absolute honor and privilege of speaking with the brilliant @staceyabrams about the For The People Act, which is up for a vote in the Senate. We need this to guarantee the protection of our Constitutional right as a citizen to legitimately vote. Also, we want to make sure we remove all vote suppression,” the singer wrote in the caption of the post.

He then addressed his followers directly. “I am asking my supporters to please call your senators and ask them to take a bill. You can visit stopjimcrow2.com to learn more about it, or dial 888-453-3211 to talk to their supporters. You can also visit go2vote.org and click on the State you belong to,” he said there.