VIDEO | Chofis López kicks off the MLS season with a goal

Edward Lopez had a bittersweet start of the 2022 season of the Major League Soccerbecause even though scored a goal with San Joseph Earthquakesthe Mexican team finished losing 1-3 to New York Red Bull.

After two opportunities of some danger, the Aztec soccer player was in charge of equalizing the score after Patryk Klimala broke the scratch on the blackboard PayPal Park in the added time of the first part.

It was at minute 69 when the Chofis took advantage of the center to the first post what did you put Christian Espinoza after a free kick to surprise the rival and send the ball to the bottom of Carlos Coronel’s goal with a great header.

The annotation of Lopez was overshadowed since three minutes later he appeared Omir Fernandez to regain the advantage of the set of New York. The 1-3 definitive arrived in the added time thanks to the definition of Tom Barlow.

Next rival of the San Jose Earthquakes

The next meeting of San Jose Earthquakes will be before him Columbus Crewduel scheduled for next Saturday March 5th at 4:30 p.m. (Central Mexico) on the field of PayPalPark.