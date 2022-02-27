Two drops of water: Hollywood celebrities who seem cloned

They say that we all have a double somewhere on the planet. However, they don’t even have to leave Hollywood to find it. In this note, we show you some celebrities who They live being confused with each other due to their great physical resemblance.

Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood often laugh at their enormous resemblance Archive

Who has not been confused at some time? Although they are eight years apart and of different nationalities, Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe have much more in common than profession. They both rose to stardom around the same time. they stand out as protagonists of fantasy films and are almost identical. So much so that once the protagonist of Harry Potter he signed a photo of Elijah Wood that a fan gave him on a red carpet in Japan. Since he did not have time to explain that he was not the American, the Briton wrote: “I’m not Elijah Wood, I’m Daniel Radcliffe”.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley, separated at birth? Archive

Natalie Portman was born in Israel, Keira Knightley, in the United Kingdom, and yet they are two peas in a pod. His style, his slanted eyes and the shape of his mouth confuse more than one when they appear on the screen. It will be for that reason that in 1999 in the film Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, Knightley was called to play the double of Portman’s character, becoming unrecognizable. In fact, it is said that made up and looked like Queen Amidala it was impossible to tell her aparts, to the point that they had to talk to know who was who. For her part, the actress Pride and Prejudice She said that all the time she is confused with García Bernal’s ex. “They chased me into an airport thinking I was Natalie Portman”he acknowledged on more than one occasion.

Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes

They themselves take this usual confusion to grace and have already collected endless anecdotes as a result of it. Although Liam Neeson mainly participates in action movies and Ralph Fiennes in drama, fans do not notice this detail. when it comes to recognizing them. Neeson has recounted countless times that he receives praise for his work in The English Patient (film starring his clone) while Fiennes is often congratulated for the saga Relentless search.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Vera Farmiga, united by a look and something else The Grosby Group

Sometimes they look identical, other times not so much. Although they both have same eye color and similar face shape, it is the hair color that makes them almost twins or, otherwise, makes the difference between them. For example, recently, the protagonist of Sex and the City left the gray hair to embody a more adult Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel to the hit serieswhich makes the actress of Bates Motel you can enjoy your fame and the recognition of your work without problems.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry even had the same haircut for a long time

Yes OK Katy Perry is known for her constant changes of look, there is one in particular that makes Zooey Deschanel Be your perfect clone. To tell the truth, before meeting her personally, the actress of new-girl she felt quite upset every time she was mistaken for the pop singer. “It’s a bit annoying, to be totally honest” he told mtv in 2009. Luckily, the “Roar” songwriter quickly gets bored with her style and often changes her hairstyle and wardrobe.

Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, two cloned heartthrobs

one is a british confirmed bachelor who sweeps the big screen as the Superman of DC. The other is a family man born in Missouri and TV star. Her worlds couldn’t be more different though. henry cavill and Matt Bomer They could pass as twins. Is there something else that unites them? Bomer also played the Kryptonian superhero, voicing him for the animated film. Superman: Limitless.

Amy Adams and Isla Fisher also take their resemblance with humor Archive

Red hair, pale complexion and a successful career They are the common points between these two actresses that people often confuse on a daily basis. However, there is a trick to recognize them: look them in the eye. While Amy Adams has light eyes, Isla Fisher falls in love with her with her brown eyes. On more than one occasion, the wife of actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen joked about her striking resemblance to her colleague: “Yes shopaholic is a hit, so it was Isla Fisher in the movie and if it doesn’t work out, it was Amy Adams.”

Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka could be sisters Time