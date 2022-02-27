Transmission MINUTE BY MINUTE for the match of Day 7 of Liga MX

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between Club América and Pumas for the seventh date of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, from CU.

The moment of truth arrived for Santiago Solari. His America will have a very important date this Saturday night as it is his first Clásico of the tournament, which he will hold against Pumas on the field of the University Olympic Stadiumin a game that has a lot of curiosity involved.

And it is that beyond the three points and what a game of pride like this implies in itself, the azulcremas will arrive with the figure of their technical director on the tightrope, since an ultimatum was applied to the Indiecito in which, in case of not winning, his process in Coapa would have already finished.

The Eagles go for their second win of the tournament to reach seven points and with this, move away a little from the lowest part of the general classification, since before the start of this day, it occupied the 16th place, only above teams like Atlético de San Luis and Santos Laguna.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of America vs Pumas?

The meeting between América and Pumas will take place this Saturday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. on the field of the University Olympic Stadium. The match will be broadcast LIVE on the TUDN signal both on open television and pay system. Similarly, At Águilas Monumental we will be at the property to bring you all the details.

America vs Pumas: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Jorge Meré, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Santiago Naveda, Diego Valdes, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez, Federico Viñas and Salvador Reyes. DT: Santiago Solari.

Minute-by-minute transmission America vs. Cougars