This is what Camila Cabello looked like in the Cuban uniform

Much has always been commented on the Cuban essence of Camila Cabello. But rarely have images of the world star been seen when she lived on the Island. Today we bring you all the details about a tender image of her when she was a child.

In June 2017, Camila shared a nostalgic image of when she was still on the Island. In the photo, she is seen dressed in her primary school uniform. By not wearing a scarf, it can be intuited that the girl would be a maximum of 5 years old.

“Havana ooo na na”, Camila wrote at the time next to the image.

The text of his post alludes to his successful song “Havana”, whose video adds more than one thousand thirteen million views on YouTube.

Camila Cabello was born in the town of Cojímar, east of Havana, on March 3, 1997. When she was five years old, she traveled with her parents Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao to Mexico. Two years later she and her mother would set sail for the United States. It would take a while for Camila’s father to be able to join them in Miami.

Camila remembers that when they went to cross the US border, her mom told her they were going to Disney World.

Near the date of her 15th birthday, the mother asked her what she wanted to do to celebrate the date and Camila told her that she wanted to go to the casting to get into The X Factor. From his participation in the program she would join the band Fifth Harmony and then her solo career would be a resounding success, making her a worldwide sales phenomenon.