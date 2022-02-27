This is the trick to paste texts in WhatsApp without first having copied them

WhatsApp is the platform for Messenger service largest and most popular instant in the world where you can share all kinds of multimedia files such as (photos, videos, audios, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc.) and especially texts, which is mostly sent by the aforementioned app belonging to the target company.

It is important to clarify that this method not only works with WhatsAppbut with any other instant messaging application, social networks or platforms that allow you to paste texts, such as a notepad for example.

First, make sure that Google Chrome or your preferred browser and WhatsApp do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Once verified, open any web page that contains written information and then press the button with the three vertical stripes located at the bottom of the mobile, the one with which you open the applications in the background.

Press for a few seconds on the icon of the search engine you use, some options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Open in split screen view”. This function will allow you to simultaneously open and use two applications on the screen of your cell phone. Login again to WhatsApp and access the chat you want.

Finally, touch on the browser screen and select the text (do not copy it), drag the text or paragraph to the writing bar of WhatsApp and it will stick automatically. You won’t have to deal with this anymore. It is quite a useful trick and will save you a lot of time. The process seems long because we have detailed all the steps, but doing it is very fast and especially comfortable when you want to copy and paste information to send it to a contact.