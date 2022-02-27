This Arnold Schwarzenegger movie was boycotted by a US president and is now a cult movie

The 1990s were one of the most fruitful for action movies, where actors like sylvester Stallone, Jean Claude Go Gimme and arnold schwarzenegger they starred in films that were positioned as one of the favorites, and that even managed to raise millions of dollars during their exhibition in theaters.

However, in 1993 it was released the last great hero (Last Action Hero), one of the most ambitious films of arnold schwarzeneggerwhich would have been allegedly boycotted by the then president of state joined, Bill Clintonand that left a financial loss of 26 million dollars.

Months after the premiere of the film, which was directed by the emblematic John McTiernan -with whom he would have worked arnold on Predator (1987)—, schwarzenegger blamed the poor performance of the film on the press and the election of the Democratic president Bill Clintonwho reportedly swayed audiences by saying that the action movie stars of the 1980s were “vulgar”.

In the end, the last great hero (Last Action hero) only collected 137 million dollars, when the cost of its production had been more than 85 million dollars, this, in addition to disappointing the cast, had an impact on the distributor Columbia Pictures.

Over the years and with film analysts, the film became a cult, because in addition to being a criticism and satire of action movies, the film used technical resources and special effects never seen before.

Even in 2019, schwarzenegger said he was willing to work on a sequel the last great hero (Last Action hero), but to date nothing has been confirmed or denied, so it will be a matter of waiting if it is possible for this character of the former bodybuilder to be revived.

