These 7 free games you get in March with Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming is a service within Amazon Prime that expands its offer for subscribers with video games. It is linked to the platform Twitter, where with this service we have advantages such as a free monthly subscription to watch our favorite streamer among other possibilities offered by the service. One of those advantages is that every month, Prime Gaming provides the player with free games every month, this March a total of 7 new games which you can download to your PC and will be your property ever since. We close February and March it’s time to get our new rewards.

We have been a few months bringing those games that have entered that catalog of temporary availability, and this month of March was not going to be less. Each time the games are becoming more attractive, and despite the indie touch in some of them, we also have high-budget games or the so-called triple A games, as you can see below.

Free games for March with Prime Gaming

Madden NFL 22 Surviving Mars The Stillness of the Wind Crypto Against All Odds SteamWorld Quest Hand of Gilgamech Look INside Pester Quest

To redeem them and be able to download them, all you have to do is go to the following link and log in and download them. Stay tuned to Xbox Generation, where we will tell you all the news about this and other video game services.