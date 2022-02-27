Theatrical success, superheroes and comedy about mate: everything there is to do this week – Tvshow – 02/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The world of superhero series expands with the arrival of Guardians of Justice, a black comedy series that premieres Tuesday on Netflix; and with diabolicalanimated series of TheBoys coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Back on Netflix, they launch on Wednesday Wild rythmfiction about reggaeton, and the period film two against the ice with an ex game of Thrones in their ranks. It’s left for Thursday weekend in croatia, thriller with Leighton Meester from the original Gossip Girl; and the up-and-coming crime series, Do you know who it is?, with Toni Collette as the star. And they are just some premieres.

music Visit from Portugal and the other shows here

The recital schedule includes a new date for the Marea de Sala Zitarrosa cycle, which on Saturday will receive one of the voices of current Portuguese music, Rita Redshoes (Tickantel). For that day, the duo of local singers is announced in the Sala Zavala Muniz Lila Ibarra and Clarisa Prince (Tickantel), in another cycle with a gender perspective, that of MyDMus. Before, on Thursday in the courtyard of the Museum Room, there will be Mocchi (redtickets). And the Symphonic Band take your concert from movie around the neighbourhoods: on Wednesday at Plaza Goes, on Thursday at La Paloma (Rocha) and on Friday at the Belloni Interchange, always with free admission.

movies A Uruguayan dystopia is preparing to premiere

To accompany the great premiere of the week and one of the great premieres of the year, that of the new Batman, a Uruguayan dystopia arrives that predicts moments of comedy. On Mateine, the first feature film by Joaquín Peñagaricano and Pablo Abdala Richero, is 2045, yerba mate was banned and two illegal sellers try to travel to Paraguay to be able to smuggle, and thus give this little country back its lost identity. It stars Diego Licio and Federico Silveira and it will be seen in the commercial circuit, in Cinemateca Uruguaya and in Sala B of Nelly Goitiño.

On Batmanby Matt Reeves and at the premiere of Robert Pattinson as the superhero, you can read this note published in today’s edition.

theater A pure theater with “Ana contra la muerte” and more

Premieres and reruns of a phenomenon overflow the week of theatrical novelties. The strongest course is, without a doubt, the return of Anna against death, the milestone of Gabriel Calderón that swept the last Florencio Awards. Gabriela Iribarren, María Mendive and Marisa Bentancur star; and it goes Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in the main room of the Solís Theater (Tickantel).

Among the premieres is inflated castle, by Bruno Acevedo Quevedo and which moves between mockumentary and drama; goes to Sala Vaz Ferreira, from Wednesday to Sunday at 9:00 p.m. The Warehouse will offer two novelties: The colloquium of the bitches, which arrives from Spain and will have performances only Thursday and Friday; and Where is your house?, which rises on Saturday and will continue throughout March. And among the reruns, the arrival of Laura Falero stands out at the Sala Delmira Agustini del Solís, with her one-man show of humor Normal (from Friday to Sunday). What’s more, domestic reality Thursday and lay down arms on Friday, they reopen at the Sala Balzo and the Teatro Alianza.

streaming Spielberg’s musical with a rematch

It premiered in theaters in December and was only on the billboard for a few days, in Uruguay but also in various countries. Now, Love without barriers in the version of Steven Spielberg will have a rematch from the hand of streaming, since from this Wednesday it can be seen in Disney+. This on-demand relaunch comes on the back of multiple Oscar nominations. Heading into the March 27 ceremony, the remake of the classic musical is nominated for best film, director, supporting actress (Ariana DeBose), costume design, sound editing, photography and production design.