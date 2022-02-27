The video of Sofía Vergara dancing with her sister and her niece where they look identical

Sofia Vergara She has met with her family to celebrate the well-known Thanksgiving party (although in a Latin way, as she says). The actress has been very active on her Instagram as she has posted various photos and videos of the reunion showing us how her family has spent these holidays.

However, the video that has most impacted the public is one that has been uploaded with his sister Veronica Vergara and his niece claudia vergara. The 3 women appear dancing to a song by J Balvin and Nicky Jam from behind. Due to their similar hairstyles, their impressive figures and their way of dancing to the fans it has been very difficult for them to distinguish who is who.

At first the women are dancing with their backs to the camera and that’s why it’s hard to recognize them, but when they start to turn around it’s still hard to tell who each one is. Finally the three of them turn around and stop dancing while Sofía seems to complain jokingly. Until then many had failed to distinguish between her sister and her niece.

Some of the comments from the public have been: “Wow I love all their looks”, “In love with them” and “Colombian style Thanksgiving celebration! This is the right way to celebrate! Good music and dancing Yes sir!!!”. Others have focused more on how much they look alike and one follower has even joked: “What is more like you? I’m leaving“.

In addition to this shocking video, Sofía has shared more photos with her family around the table and of the family evening that she has spent. It is noted that her family likes to dance a lot and enjoy it because the star has shared another video dancing with Claudia and another family member and writes: “latin thanksgivingalong with emoticons of a turkey and laughing.

In his Instagram Stories he has also shown more images and videos of his celebration. In one of them the actress records the great multitude of desserts, including a pumpkin-shaped cake. She also posts a picture of her with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in which it seems that he has been in charge of cooking the turkey: “Without Manolo there is no turkey”.

Manolo is the 30-year-old son of Sofía and Joe Gonzalez. Like her mother, he is also an actor and even appears in a movie with her,’Stepping on our heels!‘, in which he plays the DJ.





Sofia Vergara and her son at Thanksgiving | Instagram

Surely you are interested in:

The spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee