The story of Stephanie Beatriz, the actress who gives voice to Mirabel, from Encanto – 02/27/2022

Stephanie Beatrice It seems that all her life she was Rosa Díaz, a tough detective on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine which ended after eight seasons (available on Netflix) and that it has memorable moments for her and the entire cast. “I will be happy if my name is always related to Rosa Diaz. It’s an honor,” said Beatriz about one of the series’ favorite characters. At that time she did not think that Stephanie Beatriz Bischoff Alvizuri, as she is her complex name, would stop being the inexpressive Rosa Díaz to become a cheerful character as she is Mirabel Madrigalthe heroine of Charm, Disney’s 60th animated feature film, set in Colombia.

That country is not one more. His father was born there. Her mother is Bolivian and she is Argentine, born in Neuquén. But they moved to Texas when Stephanie was only 3 years old. In 2002, she moved to New York to find roles that would enrich her professional life, and eight years later she settled permanently in Los Angeles. Her feature film debut came in 2013 with Destin’s independent film Daniel Cretton, Short Term 12along with Brie Larson and rami maleck, and from then on he did not stop working. On TV, she was also part of modern-family (the jealous and bitter sister of Sofía Vergara’s character), Bojack Horseman and One Day at a Time, among others.

For those who still don’t know what it’s about Charm (or never heard the song There is no mention of Bruno because, possibly, he is living on another planet), the film tells the story of the Madrigal family in which each member has a gift; all but Mirabel. She doesn’t have the super strength of her older sister; she doesn’t have the ability of super hearing like her first Dolores and doesn’t see the future like her (unspoken) uncle. But Mirabel has something really important and she has a big heart and when she realizes that her family’s magic is dying, she is the only one who can save her. In this context, Mirabel fits very little with the Madrigals. And, for this reason, The New York Times asked her how she understands her Latin identity by having a bit of Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and the United States. And so he replied: “I identify as Latin American, which means that there are things that I have attachment to that are perceived as American specifically in my Latinidad, like my love for Selena (Quintanilla) and for country music, because I grew up in Texas. But there are things that feel specific to Bolivia and Colombia and there are things that feel very much in my experience as an immigrant who grew up here. What identifies me most about Mirabel is her feeling of not belonging to her. That reflects my own identity in the United States.”

Stephanie voices the Disney heroine Mirabel Madrigal even in the songs.

That non-membership put his vocation in doubt several times. Until she confessed that seeing John Leguizamoalso Colombian, talking about another Latino character in the play A Chorus Line, encouraged her to become an artist. “For me, seeing him helped me realize that I wanted to act too.” Early in her career, Beatriz took on roles she wouldn’t even look at today: shallow characters who treated her skin color as a stereotype of her. “You had to eat”, she defended herself years later. “You had to pay the rent. You had to have health insurance, so yes, I did those papers.”

At one point, Beatriz thought that being Latina might make her miss out on her big break on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series already had Melissa Fumero (Amy) and Beatriz thought that only a Latina could be on the show. Even after landing the role of Diaz, the actress admitted, “At first I was terrified that one of us was going to be fired after the pilot, because someone was going to say, ‘We have one. We don’t need two.’”

In The New York Times, Beatriz also said: “Encanto does an extraordinary job of understanding and celebrating the fact that Latinidad is not seen in just one way. Latinos don’t have just one look.” There are white, black, blond, dark-haired, skinny and fat, old and young characters (a criticism made of a musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, In The Heights, in which he worked but the Dominican community said they did not feel represented by the casting). And in line with progressive studio princesses of late, Mirabel has no love interest and looks like a real teenage girl rather than an impossibly proportioned Barbie doll. Beatriz, who grew up with a variety of Disney princesses who looked nothing like her, highlighted it for The Independent: “You and I know that not everyone looks like this. And we know beauty shouldn’t be held to that standard, but try saying that to a 7-year-old!”

She told that same medium that it hurt her to identify so deeply with heroines like Pretty and Cinderella (“I knew what it’s like to have those feelings that they expressed in the song”) but she believed that she would never be like them. “I guess to be the center of the story, you have to look a certain way. You have to be a certain type of person”, was what she thought.