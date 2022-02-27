The ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Star Who Was “Terrified” About Working With Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman seems to be living a second golden stage in his career in the world of interpretation. Since the actress entered the world of television, the big projects have not stopped coming. She undoubtedly shone spectacularly in ‘Big Little Lies‘ or ‘The Undoing’.

But this does not end here and together with Amazon Prime the actress has premiered her new series, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers‘ the miniseries that adapts the novels by Liane Moriarty. At the moment the project has had a fantastic reception and it is normal since the cast could not be better. Although apparently, before starting to shoot the series Zoe Terakes I had my doubts about what it would be like to work with Nicole Kidman. In fiction Zoe works for Misha in Tranquillum.

Zoe couldn’t help the vertigo she can feel when you go to work with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and He claimed he was “terrified” and adds: “Some of my favorite actors are in the cast of the series and I really didn’t quite know how to handle this situation.”

Also, in this interview quienZoe goes on to say, “I felt the same way the night before Christmas, I was at the hotel the night before I met them like, ‘Oh my God!’“.

Although it seems that the atmosphere was somewhat different than what i expected: “They all treated each other in a very easy way, which is amazing because they are stars but none of them made you feel like you were talking to a star. After a while they all we realized how weird we were and it was a wonderful set of weirdos that complemented each other. The environment very quickly became a familywe all used to meet on weekends to go out, it was a very nice experience,” he says.

In closing, he wanted to share his experience working together with Nicole: “Seeing her work is extraordinary. She is so into it and does it with such detail and such skill. It’s like being in a masterclass when you see her work“.

