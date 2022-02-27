The Nation / A baby was born in the Kiev metro, which is used as a bomb shelter

A 23-year-old woman gave birth to her baby in a subway in the Ukrainian capital, in Kiev. The woman in labor, despite the advanced state of pregnancy, took refuge from the Russian bombing in the city’s subway. The arrival of the baby in the midst of this scenario of suffering, uncertainty and flashes of bombs was heralded as a miracle and a ray of hope at this time of great pain and uncertainty. “Your birth is hope in this dark time,” her mother said as she held her baby in her arms.

After the Russian invasion and the advance of the offensive army, the population looked for places that could be safe to protect themselves from a possible attack. The Kiev metro is one of the safest and had been built during World War II precisely to protect itself from bombs. It is now used as a refuge from advancing Russian troops. Once at the site, the baby’s mother alerted the police with her cries for labor, so the troops prepared to help with the delivery.

The newspaper El Mundo published that while the shots broke out, little Mia came into the world, around 8:30 p.m. After her delivery, the police called an ambulance to take her mother and her newborn to a hospital. Officer Mykola Shlapak said she was helped to give birth and then taken to a hospital.

In social networks, he sees the image of the baby and the mother, holding hands and in the background you can see the people who are also in the shelter. The image was hailed as one of hope in the midst of the darkest hour.

The president of the Democracy in Action Conference, Hannah Hopko, was the one who told the story and assured in her publication that Mia was born in a shelter in a stressful environment due to the bombing that Kiev was suffering. She however, commented that her mom is happy after her challenging delivery.

“When Putin kills Ukrainians, we call on the mothers of Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine. We defend life and humanity.”