The incredible amount of money Kim Kardashian spent to match her cars to her mansion

Kim Kardashian did not skimp and spent a lot of money to change her luxury cars with her mansion. Watch the video!

February 26, 2022 4:10 p.m.

The businesswoman and influencer said she recently customized her collection of luxury cars to match the look of her Los Angeles home.

We must mention that his mansion has neutral tones and thus he customized his cars, so that they match.

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Kim Kardashian showed her three cars: a Lamborghini a rolls royce and a Mercedes Benz painted with the gray color that your home.

I have always been a car girl, I love cars and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to blend in with my house which is gray. So I made all the gray cars.

How much did Kim Kardashian spend on customizing her cars?

Kim Kardashian spent more than $100,000 on all of this. The company Platinum Motorsports of Los Angeles was in charge of carrying out this work since the color is a “very specific Rolls-Royce grey”, which is not usually available.

Each car was disassembled to be able to paint each piece separately to give it a perfect original finish, so it took a month to carry out the process in each unit.

We must mention that Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus is valued at $ 218,000, being the most difficult to customize since it has a complex body kit.

A Rolls Royce Ghost retails for $311,000, while a Maybach Sedan is priced at $185,950.

Kim Kardashian assured that her mansion had very well executed minimalist aesthetic details and defined it as a “futuristic minimalist monastery”.

The influencer and her ex-husband Kanye West made their house with the renowned Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt and when they built it they spent about 40 million dollars and renovating it they spent 20 million dollars.