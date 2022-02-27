The evolution of Batman on screen

LEWIS WILSON / ROBERT LOWERY

He was the pioneer: he played Batman in a 15-part television series produced by Columbia Pictures in 1943, and used as war propaganda. Douglas Croft was Robin and they both faced a mad scientist, Dr. Daka. A version of the familiar bat, more akin to Adam West’s “camp” than the current dark incarnations. Six years later another series was produced, just as playful, albeit with Robert Lowery as Batman. These series installed the “Baticave”, among other marks of the character.

Robert Lowery

ADAM WEST

One of the most remembered Batmans embraced the 60s with fury: the actor filmed 120 episodes and a movie in 1966, and although all the usual cartoon characters appeared, they were completely bathed in a colorful pop aesthetic (the cartoon had already gone through since its inception some quite bizarre plots and villains…). There was dancing, the remembered onomatopoeia in each beat and a gummy tone without any darkness.

Michael Keaton

The popularity of the masked vigilante decreased in the 70s and 80s, decades crossed by crisis in the comics industry. But in 1989 Tim Burton, who had not read too many comics, decided to rescue the character with a very personal vision that mixed the pop of Adam West and the darkness that is the hallmark of his productions. Michael Keaton played this Batman, considered one of the best by fans, in two movies, “Batman” and “Batman Returns.”

VAL KILMER / GEORGE CLOONEY

Three years after “Batman Returns”, in 1995, Joel Schumacher took the lead in the saga and turned up the volume on the pop, humorous and phosphorescent side of the matter: Val Kilmer starred in the remembered but reviled “Batman Forever”, and Two years later, George Clooney dressed as a Batman who even had a “Batcard” in “Batman & Robin”, long considered the worst in the history of the saga.

Val Kilmer

CHRISTIAN BALE

Christopher Nolan returned the character to his less “Western” side and more faithful to the original vision: a grumpy, tired, life-beaten, rather brutal Batman starred in the Dark Knight trilogy inspired by Frank Miller’s comics. Christian Bale trained like an Olympic athlete for the role of Batman, months after losing 90 pounds for the train driver, an adventure that brought him to the brink of death. The second installment in the trilogy, “The Dark Knight,” featured Heath Ledger’s iconic Joker.

Ben Affleck

It was necessary to succeed the emblematic incarnation of Bale and Ben Affleck accepted the challenge: his Batman, older and beaten, was for many fans an excellent incarnation, although it did not accompany the quality of the films he starred in, “Batman v. Superman” and “Justice League”, in which Zack Snyder tried to create a very dark vision and faithful to the plots of the comic to the screen.

WHAT’S COMING

Pattinson took the cape in what will apparently be three films directed by Reeves that will try to return Batman to more earthly plots than those proposed by Snyder, following the atmosphere of the successful “Joker.” But in addition, from DC Films they affirm that two incarnations will exist simultaneously through the multiverse, which is why many believe that Affleck will return to the role by popular demand. In addition, two spin-offs derived from Pattinson’s Batman are being prepared: a television series focused on the Gotham City police department and another that will have Colin Farrell’s Penguin as the protagonist.