The director of “Real Steel” shares an update on the Disney + series

The Disney+ television series based on the 2011 film Real Steel moves forward, but executive producer Shawn Levy says there’s still a lot of polishing to do.

Levy, who is also director of The Adam Project from Netflix, spoke with Collider about his progress on the upcoming adaptation of Royal Steel. There seems to be no shortage of writers with ideas for the project, but it won’t begin shooting in 2022. “You can’t shoot this year,” Levy said. “We’ve had several writer pitch meetings. We’re narrowing down the search and the ideas behind the shot. There are a lot of different ways to do it. It’s kind of daunting because a lot of those ways are valid and great. And which one is the correct one?”

Royal Steel, based on a short story by Richard Matheson, follows Charlie Keaton, a former boxer, played by Hugh Jackman. As robots have replaced human boxers, Charlie and his son work together to train a robot, Atom, for the ring. The film received a moderate reception from critics, but did well at the box office, grossing $299.27 million worldwide on a budget of $110 million. Royal Steel it also attracted a cult following in the years after its release, with fans clamoring for a sequel.

In January of this year it was announced that the fans ofReal Steel would have a television series. Levy’s team includes Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy, with 20th Television producing.

Levy also talked about how it felt to see the fans’ reactions to the news of the Disney+ show. “He was sitting at the mixing desk The Adam Project the day the news broke,” he recalled. “I’m looking at the dozens and dozens of sites that picked up that story. A story about a possible show based on a movie from a decade ago. It got more traction than some stories that are about new businesses or newer movies.”

Even though Royal Steel has yet to find its writer or cast, Levy said the team is “definitely moving on. And the way the news jumped and took off has been a huge help in the writer search.” He described receiving nonstop calls from agents since the day the announcement was made: “‘My writer is dying to write it. Can you meet my writer? My writer has an idea.” So he changed the dynamic of finding a writer and a shoot. And it was so much easier because all of a sudden the volunteers and the ideas were flowing to us.”

Levy concluded: “It was just confirmation of what I’ve felt on Twitter specifically for years, which is that people have a love for Real Steel which is certainly durable, but very personal to them. Very emotional for them.” He described his own reaction, saying, “Oh wow. The love is still there. The interest is still there. Now I just have to tell the right story in the right way.”