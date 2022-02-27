The before and after of Megan Fox: see what she was like before the surgeries | New Web Diary

Megan fox She is considered one of the most beautiful Hollywood stars that exist. She being a model of the best brands and from the most prestigious designers in the world of fashion, their beauty has gained a very high value. However, it is common knowledge that she has invested in different cosmetic surgeries to change your body image. Here we show it to you.

throughout his 35 years oldMegan has invested a lot of money in changing her body image, particularly his face. Although she was very beautiful when she was young, the actress, for some time now, made the decision to change her appearance.

Over the years and in different interviews, Megan has denied having had certain cosmetic surgeries, such as when she was asked in a session with Allure magazine if had botox injected into her lipsto which the actress replied “I will say to people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips” but neither the press nor the public fully believed his statement.

It was in 2007, where the public began to see changes in the young woman, who apparently had decided to have a Rhinoplastycausing his nose to become thinner and more pointed.

When asked by many about its perfect passage of time, since it would give the sensation that its beauty is proportional to the years he is servingMegan assured that her formula is to make a constant facial maintenancewith exfoliations and appropriate care for your skin type.

However, these claims were soon denied by experts, who explained that facial treatments of this style not enough for such resultsand they claimed that Megan has had different cosmetic surgeries Among which are botox injections to raise her eyebrows and filler her cheekbones.

Although the actress does not usually talk about her cosmetic surgeries, in different interviews she has stated that during her youth suffered from complexes regarding his body imagedue to scars and acne marks. An example of this was when she said that in the kiss scene with Amanda Seyfried in “Diabolical temptation” she felt really self-conscious.

“I remember we were both stressed because we had acne on our chins and there would be a micro close-up of us kissing. [Recuerdo haber pensado] They have to paint that!Megan expressed.

Source: Via Country