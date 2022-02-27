The Batman: at the core of the superhero’s darkest film

Robert Pattinson has gained prestige and acting quality from his collaborations with filmmakers such as David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, James Gray and brothers Benny and Josh Safdie. His performances in that series of auteur films have justly earned him the fame of being one of the greatest chameleons of his generation, a nickname that he promises to accentuate by heading the next project by the director of parasiteSouth Korean Bong Joon-ho.

Proof of his versatility, the British man also deftly handles the machinery of the great Hollywood blockbusters, an always challenging undertaking that can burn even the most seasoned. His debut was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and one of his most recent films is the cerebral Tenet (2020), by Christopher Nolan. And he is well known that he achieved worldwide fame as a vampire in the five parts of the Twilight Saga, which filled movie theaters between 2008 and 2012.

“In huge productions like this it can be quite easy to feel disconnected from the story, because there are so many moving parts,” Pattinson says at a conference in which he participates. Worship. “Having another artist that you can really see put their all into it is a thoughtful experience that makes you want to work harder.”

Connected by video call to Zoom, the interpreter refers specifically to his friend Zoë Kravitz, Catwoman in fiction and who is sitting next to him, but his perspective could also be extrapolated to the good company he has in batmana film that is testimony to the fact that, at the present moment in his career, the protagonist of Good time (2017) and The lighthouse (2019) will only make blockbusters if it is hand in hand with proven talent. And better if there is a vision behind it that manages to overcome the pitfalls of developing an expensive film about one of the world’s longest-lived and most popular superheroes, the same one previously brought to life by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale. and Ben Affleck.

“What impressed me the most was that the movie that was on the screen was the movie that was in the script. Seeing the way it had been fully executed was gratifying”, is how veteran Jeffrey Wright explains it, James Gordon in the new feature film about the superhero.

Matt Reeves, the mastermind behind the film that hits Chilean theaters this Thursday (the night before, preview screenings), is not a director who is wary of exposing his influences. In fact, he shows all the cards on the table. Just as he details the main references he found when reviewing DC Comics comic strips, he also declares how much his new production owes to colossal movie titles like Contact in France (1971), Chinatown (1974), cabdriver (1976), and two Alan J. Pakula tapes, Klute (1971) and All the President’s Men (1976).

What he doesn’t explicitly mention this time around is that he wanted to direct and write a film that felt completely different from any of the character’s previous big-screen portrayals. An incarnation that differed from the playful and sinister style of Tim Burton between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s, as well as from the more realistic thriller that Christopher Nolan mounted in his trilogy. And that he also moved away from the veteran version that Ben Affleck embodied from Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), by Zack Snyder.

“The blank page is like being in a dark room on your hands and knees and looking for something familiar. I knew I wanted to take this iteration of a younger Batman who was early in his arc, who there was room to grow with, room for an awakening, and put him at the center of this mystery, which would be what would lead to all of these other characters”, describes the director of the praised last two parts of the franchise Planet of the Apes.

Entering his second year as the superhero, Bruce Wayne tracks down the murders of prominent figures in a run-down Gotham City. Bloody and indecipherable, the crimes are accompanied by a note with enigmas addressed to him, authored by The Riddler, the Riddler (Paul Dano).

The filmmaker himself is in charge of detailing the way in which the film introduces that dynamic of superhero and villain. “I love the idea of ​​putting the audience in this empathic relationship with the characters and that they can experience this kind of immersion in another person’s perspective. I wanted to start the movie with a giant title that said batman and then follow up with a breath and you feel like you’re looking at something from someone else’s point of view and think: does that mean we’re looking at it from Batman’s point of view? But you are watching it from The Riddler, ”he maintains. “Then in another place, you see everything from Batman, from Bruce, and you think: is it The Riddler? So you have this kind of backstory where you wonder if there’s any dialogue that these characters are in.”

Yes Batman: The Dark Knight (2008) became a memorable film was largely due to the relationship between the superhero played by Christian Bale and Heath Ledger’s Joker, who at all times threatens to break him emotionally and morally. Until a superior version of the character is born, that’s probably the barrier to overcome for any solo film about the character.

On his way up to taking on a “potentially really scary” role, Dano reveals that he spent time thinking about the superhero’s bond with his villains and specifically his own. “I love that you couldn’t have this Riddler without Batman. I think the dynamic between them comes through in Matt’s (Reeves) narration with the camera. There is a limit there that I think is very well explored. There is more darkness in morality, it is less just hero and villain, black and white. They’re not just protecting the status quo, there’s something wrong with this town. And it’s really hard to have a villain whose ideas aren’t bad; perhaps the execution is in misplaced. But I thought it was really complicated and compelling,” he notes.

Surrounding a central character with multiple villains or potential villains can be a high-stakes gamble. batman, which is presented as the first piece of a new and independent universe, and that already has two television series in the works and probably sequels in the form of a film, raises the ambition without fear. In light of what he proposed Spider-Man: No Way Home come December, that appetite seems to be the new rule in superhero movies.

Within that drawing, Selina Kyle or Catwoman traces an unpredictable link with the role of Pattinson, who walks through the streets of the city fighting crime without a fully defined compass. Once Kravitz bursts in, part of the effectiveness of that edge of the plot is due to the chemistry between the performers, close collaborators outside and in front of the cameras.

“It was so easy. Rob (Pattinson) and I have been friends for a long time, and I think a lot of that was on the page. It’s really what Matt (Reeves) wrote. The emotional states of these two characters were very clear, and the connection they find between them, and why they connect, was very clear”, indicates the actress of the HBO series big little lies and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). “Both felt lonely all their lives. Meeting someone who has a similar mindset, who grabs you the way they grab each other, I think that really is the heart of the story,” he adds.

Also gaining a slot on that crammed character map is “Oz” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), before fully becoming the Penguin, and mobster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), the most notorious face of the city’s vices. Outside of Alfred (Andy Serkis), the only ally Bruce Wayne fully trusts is James Gordon, with whom he forms a duo of “isolated characters,” Jeffrey Wright describes.

“I think for Gordon there is something very useful about this guy. I’m not quite sure what it is. These are the first days of the relationship. But when he has so few tools of his own and so few partners of his own that he can trust, there really is a sense of desperation that he agrees to bring him on board,” explains the actor.

Inspired by seminal comics like Batman: Year one (1987), by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, and Batman: The Long Halloween (1996), by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Matt Reeves outlines a character under construction: he inscribes his first alliances, calibrates his anger and his sense of responsibility, while The Riddler unleashes chaos in the city.

Pattinson discusses that aspect of the role: “Usually Batman leaves, trains and comes back fully realized, confident in his ability to change, he’s heroic when he comes back. In this (movie) I loved all the kinds of weaknesses that he has, like in the scene where he jumps when he wears the cape for the first time. Batman has always been a little bit fallible, he’s just a guy in an armored suit, but this one really embraces a lot of that. It makes it more interesting to play.”

Perhaps the element that encompasses the almost three hours of the film, and the main and secondary characters of the plot, is how heiress it is batman of film noir. The filmmaker, he acknowledges, wanted “to feel the visceral quality of the film, to feel subjective. In that way, it’s like classic noir.” As the comics have emphasized at different times, Batman is the best detective in the world and his new film honors that tradition like no other.