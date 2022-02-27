The Actors Guild awards arrive, to “marathon” with the nominees

There are three actors from the same series who are competing with each other today. His performances were so impressive that there was no way to leave one out of the Best Leading Actor category. They are the father and two of Roy’s sons. Successionplayed by Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, respectively. Today the actors, from series and movies, will be the protagonists of the SAG awards gala, those of the Screen Actors Guild. They will be the ones who will choose the best performances of their colleagues. Film critic Jerónimo Rivera explains that there are about 12 actors (men and women) who have led the nominations in the awards season (Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, SAG and Oscar), and although not all the awards are the same and have subtle differences, a trend is being set, for example many of those who will see tonight on television are favorites for the Oscars (which will be delivered on March 27).

“Between these SAG and the Oscars there is an exact similarity in one category, that of Best Leading Actor, the same candidates for both awards: Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, for The power of the dog; Andrew Garfield, in tick, tick…BOOM!; Will Smith by king richard and Denzel Washington, in The Tragedy of Macbeth”. Rivera’s favorite is Benedict Cumberbatch. In the other categories they coincide in 2 or 3 nominees, “at the Oscars they did not take into account, for example, Lady Gaga for gucci or Jennifer Hudson for respect, in the category of Best Leading Actress in which they gave very good performances”, specifies the critic. Perhaps tonight will be the night of revenge and someone will get the award from her. The ceremony The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held live this year at the Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar. The place was chosen because of its size and because it lends itself to holding an event, even in a pandemic, with all the biosecurity measures decreed in that city and in the state of California. In Colombia, the first red carpet of the year will be seen, from 6:00 p.m. AND! Entertainment and the gala will be seen live on TNT starting at 8:00 at night (there will be two hours of transmission). Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the show. The honorary award will be received by actress Helen Mirren and will be presented by her colleague Kate Winslet. The nominees, and especially today’s winners, can help guide you to update or choose what to watch, if you haven’t already, before the Oscars. SAGs also include standout series and performances that the Screen Actors Guild says are not to be missed. CINEMA AND THE THREE MOST NOMINATED FILMS AT THE SAG the power of the dog

It can be seen on Netflix. Nominated for tonight’s gala are Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Leading Actor, Kirsten Dunst for Best Supporting Actress and Kodi Smit-McPhee for Best Supporting Actor. It tells the story of a rancher who inspires fear (and admiration) in those around him. Belfast

This film will be released in Colombia on March 10. All the actors are nominated in the Best Cast category, and in the individual categories Catríona Balfe is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It is the story of a boy and his family in the tumultuous 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland. the gucci house