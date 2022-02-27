Summary of the game Rayados vs. San Luis (0-2); Is Vasco Aguirre already leaving?

“Oh, oh, Vasco is leaving, he is leaving, he is leaving, Vasco is leaving”So Rayados fans sang at Steel giantafter the gang linked two defeats in the local tournament, after the failure in the Club World Cup.

San Luis came out victorious 2-0 on the Day 7 of the Clausura 2022a rival who was in the Liga MX basement and that just arrives with this victory to six units; while Monterrey stagnates at five pointshas a win, two draws and a couple of setbacks, although with two pending matches.

At the beginning, Rayados seemed to live another story, as they were hungry to go forward and immediately at 5′ of action they had the clearest, a ball hit the goal post. Rogelio Funes Moriwho together with Javier Aguirre they were the most booed by their fans.

Those claims intensified at 12′, because at that minute Funes Mori had everything to open the scoring and in an incredible way he sent the ball to one side.

Ponchito Gonzalez He also had his chance, but the ball only went close to the post, drawing sighs from the fans at 21′ of action.

And after being the ones who attacked, in counterattack it was saint Louis who scored the 1-0 through John Murillothis at 23′ when after a filtered pass, he defined when he stood in front of the goalkeeper Stephen Andradacausing boos from the fans and the chant “Let them all go, let not a single one remain.”

At 37′ of action came the controversy, since Stephan Medina commits a foul on Murillo inside the area, and the referee Diego Montano He consulted about the diadem, and after almost five minutes, he decided, without seeing the repetition, not to score a penalty in favor of the potosinos, since from the VAR they informed him there was a forward position.

Before the end of regular time, again another controversy, when Javier Guemez wanting to clear the ball, hits the foot of Hector Moreno; the referee on this occasion did see the monitor and decided that there was no punishment.

​The second half did not change so much, even San Luis scored from German Berteramebut it was annulled for offside.

Monterrey did not stop failing and at 68′, the visit almost made them the second, but the cross shot from Ricardo Chavez it went to one side by a few centimeters.

At 73′, after Chávez almost scored his own goal, there was a play in which Cesar Montes with a header almost tied the game, but Marcelo Barovero shined with a tremendous cast, avoiding the target.

The last straw for the Rayados fans was that at 82′ it was 2-0 for the Potosinos, Abel Mathias Hernandez nailed the coffin, so the rostrum with one voice sang “he’s leaving, he’s leaving, Vasco is leaving”; while another sector of the followers decided to leave BBVA.

