Strong reaction of Angelina Jolie to the situation in Ukraine

So was the Angelina Jolie’s forceful reaction to the situation in Ukraine. After the attack on Kiev, the actress and director spoke out.

From his role as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador (the United Nations High Committee for Refugees), Angelina Jolie became the first major Hollywood star to speak out publicly about Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.

This was Angelina Jolie’s reaction to the situation in Ukraine

After months of growing tensions in the region, last Thursday, February 24, Russia began what President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” Ukraine, because, according to the Russian government, the country’s military armament is a risk to them if their neighbors join NATO.

Although the whole world is keeping an eye on the situation in these countries, Hollywood celebrities had been very silent about it until Angelina Jolie spoke on her social networks.

Like many of you, I am praying for the people of Ukraine. My focus along with my colleagues at @refugees is that everything is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of displaced people and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people beginning to flee their homes in search of safety. It is too early to tell what will happen, but the importance of this moment, for the people of Ukraine and for the international rule of law, cannot be underestimated. He wrote on his official Instagram account.

Let us remember that the Oscar winner only opened her Instagram account in August 2021 and only with the aim of publicizing her work for human rights.

