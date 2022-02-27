Still The King! Rafa Reconquers Acapulco | ATP Tours

For the first time in nine years, Rafael Nadal is champion in three consecutive participations in tournaments on hard courts. The Spaniard did it this Saturday after winning 6-4, 6-4 against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the final of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presented by HSBC.

The 35-year-old southpaw established himself earlier in the year at the Melbourne Summer Set, then at the Australian Open. And now in Acapulco, his third tournament of the year, he has also prevailed. The last time he won at least three hard court tournaments in as many starts was in 2013, when he prevailed in Indian Wells, Montreal and Cincinnati (he would also later win the US Open).

“For me, the most important thing today is that I have won a prestigious tournament in the world of tennis. Taking the victory here means a lot. It’s amazing how things change from one day to the next, practically not being able to train to be at the moment I am”, Rafa acknowledged. “It is one more title to add to my career, and also an important one. It is true that I have maintained a good attitude. I am really happy and enjoying every moment.”

But his victory this Saturday at the ATP 500 in Mexico has even greater scope at the statistical level. The 21-time Grand Slam winner now reaches 15 wins in 2022, the most by a player in the season. He equals the record of Felix Auger-Aliassime. Only Nadal has yet to know defeat, adding to the best start to the year of his career (this week he topped the 11-0 he had scored in 2014).

Also, the World No. 5 before this week in Acapulco adds to his undefeated record in this event. There are already ten consecutive victories in the Mexican contest that he also knew how to win in his previous participation in 2020. And the most incredible thing is that in this streak he has won all the sets played, including this Saturday against Norrie.

“I didn’t lose a set in the whole tournament. The first days were more or less fast matches and since the match with Paul they were longer matches. For me, as a player who loses a lot of fluid, it’s a bit difficult to play in these conditions but I’ve responded well”.

Nadal has won his last 20 sets in Acapulco, and has not lost a set at this tournament since February 2019 (l. to Kyrgios). This Saturday, he was far from a decisive set. The fourth seed took advantage of the first break point of the night to take a 3-2 lead, and carried the break to fruition by taking the opening set in 51 minutes.

You May Also Like: Rublev Conquers His Tenth Title In Dubai

Confidence was enough to break in the opening game of the second set, but although he went from 0/40 to 40/40 in the next game, Nadal could not confirm the break. Of course, he climbed back on the scoreboard breaking again at 2-2 and again at 4-2 to head towards his 23rd consecutive victory against left-handed players.

Although he wasted the first option serving for the championship (at 5-2), the No. 4 in the ATP Ranking since Monday (he will displace Stefanos Tsitsipas) took advantage of the second opportunity to reach his fourth title in Acapulco (2005, 2013, 2020 , 2022) and to become the first player to win multiple times at this event since it was played on hard courts (2014).

Did you know?

Rafael Nadal, Tomas Muster and David Ferrer are now the top winners of the tournament in Acapulco, each with four titles.