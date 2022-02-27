Star Plus Releases ‘The Dropout’ Trailer, Miniseries Starring Amanda Seyfried

Money, romance, tragedy, deception. All these ingredients make up “The Dropout“, the new dramatic miniseries, starring Amanda Seyfried, which the Star+ platform will premiere in Latin America on March 3.

This Thursday, the streaming service released the trailer and poster for its production, based on the story of Elizabeth Holmes, played by Seyfried, and Theranos. An extraordinary tale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster.

A question triggers the plot: how did the world’s youngest billionaire woman, who started from scratch, lose everything overnight? Star+ will release the first three episodes on the announced date. Then it will premiere one episode per week.

Composed of 8 chapters, in addition to amanda seyfried starring as Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, “The Dropout” stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, and Michaela Watkins.

What is the story of Elizabeth Holmes?

elizabeth holmesthe entrepreneur and former favorite of Silicon Valley, was accused of a millionaire fraud after having assured that her company Theranos He had developed a revolutionary blood testing system.

A US jury found her guilty on four counts: three of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The businesswoman rose to fame for supposedly having invented a revolutionary system to lower the cost of blood tests.

Compared to Steve Jobs, his company Theranosfounded in 2003, quickly attracted the interest of investors due to the great potential of these supposed blood tests and made its founder a billionaire at the age of 31.

However, the diary TheWall Street Journal published an investigation at the end of 2015 that questioned the credibility of the analysis of Theranos and accused the company of, among other things, diluting blood samples obtained from patients to increase their volume.

These accusations alerted the US Department of Justice, which filed charges against elizabeth holmes and and the former president and former director of operations of the company, Ramseh “Sunny” Balwani (former partner of the businesswoman). The company Theranos it was dissolved in 2018.

