Sony Pictures bought Tom Hanks’ film “A Man Called Otto”

“A man called Otto”, the film that he will produce and star in Tom Hanks based on a Swedish best seller, will finally go to Sony Pictures after a bidding war at the Berlin Film Festival’s virtual European Film Market, international press confirmed.

The film, which will be released theatrically, will be written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Neverland” and “An Extraordinary Adventure”) and directed by Marc Forster, based on the best-selling “A Man Called Ove” by Stockholm-born novelist Fredrik Backman, whose 2015 Swedish film adaptation was nominated for two Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film.

According to information from the specialized portal The Hollywood Reporter, the filming of the story of Otto (Hanks), an intransigent and grumpy widower who makes his neighbors’ lives impossible, will begin at the end of February in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a cast that will be completed by Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

“What an incredible constellation of stellar talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers, exquisite script by David Magee; a world best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman said in a statement.

Source: Telam