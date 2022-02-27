Social networks open debate, ask for a difficulty selector for the game

It is recurring every time FromSoftware launches a game of its own genre “Souls” a debate is opened around the difficulty of the studio’s games. The truth is that we should all be aware that each game offers something different and that perhaps a game like Elden Ring or Dark Souls is not made for us and we just have to go and play something else. Miyazaki It has remained faithful to its principles also in Elden Ring and has not added these possibilities, the difficulty of the game is what it has and with it we will have to live together, learn, die and start over.

The point is that the debate has taken to social networks and there are people who complain strongly that they like the game, but that its difficulty makes them abandon it, some even goes further and asks for a refund. Angry aside, I have rescued a Twitter message in which a user complains and also adds a video in which he dies against a game boss in a few seconds. Obviously, this message in question is not what defines the debate, but everything that has been caused later that has brought the issue of the difficulty selector in games back to the fore.

Elden Ring with difficulty selector?

The message that you can see below, beyond the purpose it may have, has generated an intense debate with more than 7,000 citations of it and has been shared more than 300 times. In them, players from all over the world give their opinion about the difficulty of Elden Ring and although it is true that most ask that nothing be changed, other players demand that this option be added. What is your position?

Speaking on a personal level, I believe that games should be created as their developers create, so if I see that a game is not good for me or its mechanics tire me, I have many others to choose from, but I will not claim that they modify his experience to adapt it to my way of playing.