Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez confirms next fight against Dmitry Bivol, it will be in May

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez confirmed this Friday his next fight against Bivol. | Photo: AFP.

Saúl el “Canelo” Álvarez confirmed his next fight and the first of 2022and it is that the tapatío will fight for the light heavyweight title against Russian Dmitry Bivolthe next May 7th.

Through their social networks, “Canelo” confirmed the fight against the Russian championor, where he said “will fight for him for him WBA World Championship Light Heavyweight at 175 pounds.

The announcement caused euphoria among the fans and followers of “Canelo”, who quickly replied to the news and expressed their support and best wishes to Álvarez with messages such as: “You have an excellent rival”, “You are the best boxer in the world” and “Come on champion you can”.

However, although there is already a date, the venue of the event is to be confirmed, That’s what the Mexican boxer said.

The next fight of “Canelo” is part of an agreement with the sports promotion company Matchroom Boxing of Eddie Hearn, which, according to international media, includes one more fight, so it is expected that the Mexican boxer completes the trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin at 168 pounds in the month of September.

The Canelo Alvarez’s long-awaited weight shift to light heavyweightsafter unify super middleweight titlesopened the door for him to face Bivol, who, according to Marca Claro, is a very powerful fighter thanks to his jab, and has a record of 19-0 with 11 fights defined by KO.

The Saúl el “Canelo” Álvarez’s last fight was the one held in Las Vegas last November, when he defeated the American Caleb Plant in round 11; same in which he managed to unify the three super middleweight titles.