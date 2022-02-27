Rihanna shows how to wear a transparent dress when pregnant

I remember how I reacted when I found out that Rihanna was expecting a child. I liked knowing that the iconic singer was going to leave us maternity outfits really amazing. And so it has turned out. The Milan Fashion Week It has brought together the greatest style references on the planet and the iconic singer could not fail to make an appearance. Accustomed to constructions configured by oversized cuts that the Barbadian businesswoman usually wears, she has shown us that she, in the same way, can make us daydream with tight formulas, suitable for pregnant women.

The interpreter of Work, Rihannaannounced that she would have her firstborn with rapper A$AP Rocky dressed in a vintage Chanel piece, from the 1996 collection, which has caused a sensation among experts, since every lover of trends You would like to have such a garment in your wardrobe.

Another of the styles with which the composer Rihanna blew us away is the two-piece ensemble she wore at the launch of her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines in Los Angeles. A design from The Attico with which she challenged, without a doubt, the limits of maternity clothing. Likewise, he has created extremely risky and striking formulas based on pronounced cuts and sports or rock-inspired creations.

The transparent minidress that Rihanna has worn in Milan Fashion Week

Still proclaiming herself a faithful ambassador of large-scale releases, Rihanna has been spotted carrying Milan Fashion Week a semi-sheer mini dress that embraces the metallic trend. The singer definitely proves that redefine maternity dress codesRight now, it’s more possible than ever.