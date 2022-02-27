Rihanna: “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly”

Rihanna attended the event of its brand of cosmetic products, FENTY BEAUTY. On the red carpet, she wore a beautiful set of green and purple sequins, showing off her curves and her belly accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky.

In the images that were shared of the event the future parents are very affectionate and a very happy Rihanna showing her pregnancy.

On this special occasion, at the launch of Fenty Beauty Universe, the artist spoke with People, opening up about the changes in her body due to pregnancy, saying that it has been “fun”, but also a “challenge” when it comes to dressing, and added “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering my belly”and continued “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, what does it matter! It’s a baby!” she said.

In addition, she described how putting on a little makeup and wearing clothes that she likes lift her spirits at those moments of pregnancy when she feels very tired: “Right now, being pregnant, some days you feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little blush and a little lipstick, you transform”.

And he stated “you put on some clothes and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good”, and continued “I’ve heard that for a long time, but it’s true. It can really lift you off the couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Recall that RiRi announced a week ago that she would be a mother for the first time with her boyfriendwhen he walked the streets with an open pink coat showing off his already grown belly in public, surprising everyone.