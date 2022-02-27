Reese Witherspoon’s reaction to seeing this photo of her daughter Ava Phillippe with her boyfriend

Reese witherspoon has three sons. the two eldest, ava and deaconare from her relationship with actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she was married from 1999 to 2008. While the youngest of the family, tennessee jameshad it with her current husband, Jim Thoth, with whom she has been married since 2011.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress have a very close relationship with his children and there are many times when he brags about them on his social networks but every day they get older and are no longer the children they were before.

So your daughter Avawho is already 21 years old, has uploaded a photo with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney after a trip to Austin, Texas, where they wanted to see the bats from under the city’s bridges, something that seems to be quite popular there. But they had no luck that day.

In this way, they decided to upload a nice image of the two where the young woman writes: “The bats were shy… so here is a picture of us.”

After seeing the photo Reese witherspoon could not contain and has left a comment on Instagram where it says: “These two“, next to an emoticon with hearts.

It is not usual for Ava Phillippe to publish snapshots with her boyfriend, which is why many have been surprised since she usually keeps her private life aside from social networks and exposes her in drops.

Both Ava and her boyfriend study at UC Berkeley, the University of California, and have made their romance official since 2019.

