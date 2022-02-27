Rayados vs Atlético de San Luis: Summary, Goals and Videos

The saint Louis he did mischief to Monterey at BBVA by defeating it 0-2, which has increased the tension within the striped entity and the continuity of Javier Aguirre seems to be very close to its end.

The royal team has experienced failure after failure since elimination in the Club World Cup, blow from which it seems they have not been able to lift, since then to date, the team has not managed to win in the Liga MX and the lack of soccer is noticeable, which is why the ‘Vasco’ Aguirre would have counted the hours.

During the last few weeks, a certain sector of the Gang’s fans has shown their dissatisfaction with the poor results and the ways in which their team is losing games, to the point that they have confronted the players outside the neighborhood facilities. , where they have also placed blankets in which they have expressed their discontent.

Aguirre arrived at the Sultana del Norte for Guard1anes 2021, and at first things were going well, the team even managed to be crowned in the Concachampions against America, with which they got their ticket to the Club World Cup, which ended up being a nightmare.

Rayados arrived at the duel on date 7 against the Potosino team with the obligation to obtain a favorable result to calm the tension a bit; however, they fell 0-2 with goals from John Murillo at minute 24′ and Abel Hernandez at 82′.

At the end of the meeting, the fans of the royal team returned to be present and clamored for the departure of Aguirre, who seems to be living his last moments as helmsman of Monterrey.

