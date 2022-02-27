Rayados’ defeat against Atlético de San Luis provokes eight trends in Mexico

The claims to Vasco Aguirre and the Monterrey board did not stay in the stadium, they also accumulated on social networks

Social networks exploded against Monterey, Javier Aguirre and the directive, and it is that the fans of scratched criticized the actions of his team in this Saturday’s game against Athletic Saint Louis, same that they lost 0-2, so eight of the top 10 trends in Twitter they were about the Monterrey institution.

“Aguirre”, “San Luis”, “Rayados”, “#FueraVasco”, “Funes”, “#FueraOrnelas”, “BBVA” and “Monterrey” were the eight trends that stood out after the game between Potosinos and the Gang.

The strongest was that of “Aguirre”, since the comments were negative towards the strategist of the Monterrey club, since they considered that the Mexican had to submit his resignation due to the poor results that the club has had so far this year.

Meanwhile, the name “San Luis” became popular because many Monterrey fans and soccer fans criticized that a squad like Monterrey’s lost to a modest team like the Potosinos.

The “#FueraVasco” and “#FueraOrnelas” were added for tonight, because in addition to the strategist leaving, they asked for the Jose Gonzalez Ornelaspresident of the board of directors of Monterrey.

Monterrey continues to accumulate defeats in the Mx League. imago7

Even during the game, the main cheer of scratched sang the song “there is Ornelas, the p… of your mother, let’s see if you realize that no one loves you.” After that, the followers in a generalized way again showed their disagreement against Javier Aguirre and they sang “Vasco, he’s leaving, he’s leaving, Vasco is leaving”.

As if that were not enough, the Potosí club echoed the victory in networks, and it is that they put, from their official account of Twittera publication in which they made clear the political rivalry between states, this for the fight of a dam between both entities.

“As the environment in the Steel Giant dried up,” they wrote accompanied by an image of a desert.

And it is because the state of Nuevo León is going through a water crisis, San Luis Potosí does not want to give part of the water from a dam that exists between the two states. With this in mind, the group from Las Tunas alluded to the discussion between states.