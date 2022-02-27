Rafa Nadal: ‘Nadalmania’, the perfect ingredient for the Acapulco Open | sports

A fan shows the cardboard face of Rafa Nadal, during the semifinals of the Acapulco Open. David Guzman (EFE)

The Acapulco tourist office has Rafa Nadal as its patron. The tennis player has been the biggest attraction the six times he has played the Mexican tournament. This year they waited with great expectation. Because of his legacy, because of his emblematic triumph in Australia, because of his drag. The city expects to close an economic spill of 1,000 million pesos (more than 49 million dollars), according to estimates from the local Tourism Secretariat.

The Reading family traveled nine hours by car from the city of León, Guanajuato, to see Rafa Nadal for the first time in their lives. 800 kilometers away. The initiator of the love of Majorcan was born thanks to Laura, daughter of the marriage of Ernesto and Margarita. “I am a believer recently because of the great triumph in Australia”, says the father. The Reading designed their own shirts that could pass as the new Nike brand collection, although it is actually Laura’s design: the Spanish flag in the heart, the bull logo and on the back, as if it were a footballer’s shirt, the name and number 21.

The Reading family, during the second round at the Acapulco Open.

“Many have already asked us where we bought them. We only come to see him until Wednesday, minimum two games [primera y segunda ronda]”, says Ernesto Reading. The stands have been filled with Spanish flags, the tennis player’s cardboard face and the clothing almost par excellence is that of Nadal.

The organizers put all Nadal’s games in the best possible time, also motivated by the influence of television rights. Among the fans there was also better attendance at all of his duels than in those of Daniil Medvedev, who lost to the Spaniard in the semifinals and number one of tennis. All seats for the Open were sold out weeks before it started. “It went to every mother!”, summed up the director of the Mexican Open, Raúl Zurutuza, who commented on Saturday afternoon that they will rebuild the main court due to tilt problems. In 2023 the Mexican tournament will celebrate 30 years since its foundation and expectations are beginning to rise. The manager opened the door for German Alexander Zverev to return next year despite hitting the judge’s chair.

When they offered him a wild card Nadal in 2005 to play for the first time in Acapulco romance was born. That year he won his first Mexican tournament by defeating Álbert Montañés (6-1 and 6-0). The tennis player was only 18 years old and was living a dream season that would end with his first Roland Garros. He returned to the country in 2013, more seasoned and international, to take the trophy again this time against David Ferrer. In 2017 he lost in the final against Sam Querrey. In 2019 he fell in the second round to Nick Kyrgios and the following year he conquered the top of Acapulco again against Taylor Fritz. The next rival will be Cameron Norrie.

Nadal had questioned his participation in Mexico. Between the chronic left ankle injury, his recovery from covid-19 and the beating he took at the Melbourne Open, the Spaniard did not know if his body would respond to him to compete. “The victory [en semifinales contra Medvedev] means a lot after Australia’s effort. Adapting to different conditions, maintaining concentration and enthusiasm after an important success means that mentally I’m in good shape, with the right enthusiasm and motivation”, he said on Friday. The tennis player with 21 Grand Slams has stringed together 14 wins at the start of the season, the best start in his career. Acapulco awaits his triumph to celebrate with the beach, mojitos and songs by Luis Miguel.

