Pumas vs. America: where and when to watch the Clásico Capitalino

America and Pumas will collide on the field of the University Olympic Stadium (Photo: Twitter/@PumasELP)

The poor results accumulated in recent weeks by the Águilas del América have brought uncertainty and rumors about a possible ultimatum to Santiago Solari. The coach whose greatest letter of introduction when he arrived in Coapa was his championship in the Club World Cup has starred in one of the worst starts for the azulcremas in recent years. Given this, it has the difficult challenge of ensuring its continuity with a forced victory against a historic rival in the city.

Andres Lillini has been in charge of rescuing the identity of the National University. With a squad made up of players far from the spotlight, the Argentine strategist has been in charge of position your team among the best in the tournament with the few financial resources you have at your fingertips. In that sense, after a favorable winning streak, they will seek to head into the fight for the top positions with a victory against America.

Outside of normal hours, the field of University Olympic Stadium It will be the hostel for the most attractive meeting of the day. Although Mexico City is at the yellow color of the epidemiological risk traffic light in the face of COVID-19 infections, the sports venue of the Ciudad Universitaria was authorized to fill its stands. Near 60 thousand people they will be able to encourage live, while the rest will be able to follow the actions through various platforms.

The Pumas will seek to take a step towards the fight for leadership against the Águilas del América (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

Place: Olympic Stadium of the University City, Coyoacán, Mexico,

Date: Saturday February 26, 2022.

Hour: 21:00.

Television: El Clásico in the capital will be available through the open and paid television signal. In both cases the coverage will be in charge of the TUDN therefore, the transmission of the meeting will be enabled on the company’s channel for subscribers, as well as on Channel 5.

Internet and application: Both on the official website and in the company’s application TUDN Live streaming will be available. However, in both cases it will be exclusively for those people who have a subscription to the paid service.

Radio: The radio listeners will be able to follow the chronicle of the meeting through the microphones of W Sports in the 96.9 frequency modulated (fm), as well as in the 730 amplitude modulated (am).

The reality of the two teams at present in Grita México Clausura 2022 is very far from the value of their teams. Las Águilas, according to the specialized transfer site Transfermarktis located as the third campus with the best payroll with a value of EUR 75.2 million. Meanwhile, on step 16 is Lillini’s team with €23.7 million.

Santiago Solari could direct his last match with the Águilas del América (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Despite this, in the six games they have played, the Águilas de Solari have only achieved one victory and one draw. In this way, their harvest of four points places them in the 16th step. For their part, the university students have achieved 11 points as a product of three victories, a draw and a couple of defeats, for which they are located in the number 7 of the classification.

This panorama has brought tension to the interior of Coapa. Nonetheless, Arturo Ortiz confessed to enjoy the rival’s suffering. “We know that it is difficult to be in that situation, we were there last tournament, but since it is such a rival, I think so (we enjoy) because at the end of the day we are fighting to be on top and now it’s their turn to be down”

Despite this, amidst the rumours, Roger Martínez supported his coach. “We don’t have to think about that (Solari’s departure), we think only of the party. all of us here We are committed and we are going to try to pull this off.” assured at a press conference.

KEEP READING:

Clásico Capitalino: Pumas and América star in a six-decade rivalry in Mexico

Checo Pérez regretted the war between Ukraine and Russia: users remembered his hug with Vladimir Putin

The joke for which Cuauhtémoc Blanco was almost expelled from the Mexican National Team