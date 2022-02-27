Protests against Javier Aguirre continue at the BBVA Stadium

Javier Aguirre received boos and chants against him during the duel between Monterrey and Atletico de San Luis

The protests against the technician Monterey, Javier Aguirrewere maintained during the duel on Day 7 against Athletic Saint Louisafter fans called for his departure.

When the sound of the stadium announced the alignment of the Monterrey team for this commitment and they mentioned the helmsman, a loud boo from those present at the BBVA Stadium.

Among the Rayados players who were also rejected by the fans were forward Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jesús Gallardo and Héctor Moreno.

As the minutes passed, the La Adicion bar continued to disapprove of Javier Aguirre by beginning with the chant “ohhh, let Vasco go, his game sucks!”

Javier Aguirre was booed at BBVA when he was announced in the match against Atlético de San Luis imago7

Javier Aguirre He has not been able to obtain the results he expected with the Monterrey team and the protests began after the failure in the Club World Cup, in which they finished in fifth place.

Supporters expressed their disagreement in the United Arab Emirates, where the international fair was played, and this was replicated in Nuevo León with blankets outside the BBVA stadium and the offices of the company that owns the club.

Upon the arrival of the team in Nuevo León after playing the Club World Cup, a fan went to the International Airport of Monterey to ask to leave Javier Aguirre and criticize Rodolfo Pizarro for his performance with the team.

Last Monday, fans gathered at the El Barrial facilities, where the team trains, to protest with banners and even some players stopped to talk with them and on Tuesday there were still fans who went to the same place to put a piece of cardboard on against Javier Aguirre and José González Ornelas, president of the Board of Directors of the Rayados club.

Now, in the meeting on the seventh date, the protests continued against Javier Aguirrewho on Friday refused to have an ultimatum from the board before the team passed.

The protests did not stop against the Monterrey team and the followers sang the chant “there is Ornelas, the p… of your m…, let’s see if you realize that nobody loves you”.

This in reference to Jose Gonzalez Ornelaspresident of the Board of Directors of the Rayados club, of whom the followers have also requested his departure from the group.

After that, in a generalized way, the followers again showed their disagreement against Javier Aguirre and sang “ohhh Vasco is leaving, Vasco is leaving, Vasco is leaving”, due to A’s second goalSt. Louis Athletic.