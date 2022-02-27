‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Mecca actor reveals what he really thought of that death

Death is not a new concept in Power Book II: Ghost. The series has picked up a lot of bodies since it launched on Starz in 2020, from Lil’ Guap to Jabari Reynolds. But what happened to Mecca felt more pointed and surprising. Daniel Sunjata (Mecca) admits that he too was surprised because he expected Mecca to come out with their guns blazing.

What happened to Mecca in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Viewers met Mecca for the first time in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, when he met with Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) to talk business. Having just returned to New York, he became a drug supplier for the Tejadas. But there was more to him than meets the eye. Mecca specifically had a past with Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and was the biological father of Zeke Cross (Daniel Bellomy), whom he raised as her nephew.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker