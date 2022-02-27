‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Mecca actor reveals what he really thought of that death

Death is not a new concept in Power Book II: Ghost. The series has picked up a lot of bodies since it launched on Starz in 2020, from Lil’ Guap to Jabari Reynolds. But what happened to Mecca felt more pointed and surprising. Daniel Sunjata (Mecca) admits that he too was surprised because he expected Mecca to come out with their guns blazing.

Viewers met Mecca for the first time in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, when he met with Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) to talk business. Having just returned to New York, he became a drug supplier for the Tejadas. But there was more to him than meets the eye. Mecca specifically had a past with Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) and was the biological father of Zeke Cross (Daniel Bellomy), whom he raised as her nephew.

His hope was to reconcile with Monet and create a new life outside the country with her, Zeke, and Monet’s other children. She arranged for Cane to kill Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colón), but Monet decided to stay with her family after learning that Mecca had been manipulating her and intentionally hiding the fact that he was her provider. She ended not only her relationship, but also her life by shooting Mecca at point-blank range.

Sunjata’s thoughts on what happened to Mecca

Sunjata thinks the ending was “good,” but was initially surprised to find out how it would all play out.

“What I thought was going to happen was I thought they had Mecca and Lorenzo on a collision course,” he told BadCulture TV. “I thought we were going to have the big Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, ‘Fast & Furious’ drag fight.”

“I thought it would probably be preceded by an all-out street war where I would send my soldiers and he would send his street soldiers,” he continued. “And when I found out that it wasn’t going to be that way, I asked why not. And the answer I got made a lot of sense.”

“It was, it’s not about you two,” Sunjata pointed out. “It’s about Monet taking control of his life and making a decision. And if it’s about you guys fighting and stuff, it detracts from that plot point. So I thought it was really cool that they did it that way, but it was unexpected for me. I was sure that Lorenzo and I were going to have some kind of real confrontation, but then it wouldn’t have been about Monet. And something like that was. It was all about her.”

Mecca’s death means she will no longer be on the show, but the show’s creator, Courtney Kemp, said her death and Zeke Cross’s give shape. Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Zeke also lost his life in the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale in a case of mistaken identity. Lorenzo shot him after he mistook him for Mecca. Lorenzo is hiding what happened, for now, but Kemp teased that the truth will come out next season.

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is on the way

It’s almost nerve wracking having to wait to find out what happens next. The good news is that the third season is already in the works, with production starting in January. Starz has not shared a definitive release date for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, but it seems possible that it could return within the year based on previous patterns and its current status.

In the meantime, check out the other spin-offs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Book of Power IV: Strengthnow on Starz.

