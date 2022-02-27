Pellegrini reported that the Mexican will be absent for the derby against Sevilla

Diego Lainez will lose another game Betis this season, this time he will drop out of the game against Seville As reported in a press conference by the strategist of the Verdiblancos, Manuel Pellegrini.

During the statements, the South American coach informed that his team will come to the confrontation with seven casualties “Youssouf Sabaly was not in training nor is he on the list due to a blow to the ribs. They are also down to John Miranda, Martin Montoya, rodry, Juanmi, Lainez, camera“, said.

The coach of Betis He assured that both teams arrive in the derby in the same condition, however, that is forgotten on the field due to what the game represents in that city. “We arrived well, the same in the physical and mental aspect as the Seville because we both play the Europe League Thursday. Any wear and tear is overcome with the importance that the game has in the city,” said the Betis strategist.

Diego Lainez He wasn’t called up for the match either. Europe League against him Zenit Saint Petersburgso it will be third game in a row in which he does not even go to the bench of the Verdiblanco team.

