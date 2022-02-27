Nadal wins his fourth title at the Mexican Tennis Open

Nadal wins his fourth title at the Mexican Tennis Open

Nadal wins his fourth title at the Mexican Tennis Open

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie in the final match of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) tournament in Acapulco…

The match ended 6:4, 6:4 in favor of Nadal. In the semifinals, the Spaniard defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev, who on February 28 will lead the ATP ranking. Nadal, 35, achieved his 91st victory in singles in the ATP tournaments in Mexico. With this result, Nadal ranks fourth among men in the Open Era (since 1968). He is overtaken by the American Jimmy Connors (109), the Swiss Roger Federer (103), the Czech Ivan Lendl (94).

05:26 GMT 27.02.2022 (updated: 06:21 GMT 27.02.2022)
