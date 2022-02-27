Nadal wins his fourth title at the Mexican Tennis Open
05:26 GMT 27.02.2022 (updated: 06:21 GMT 27.02.2022)
Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the final match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
The meeting ended with 6:4, 6:4 in favor of Nadal. In the semifinals, the Spaniard defeated the Russian Daniil Medvédev, who on February 28 will lead the ATP ranking.
Nadal, 35, achieved in Mexico his 91 victory in singles at ATP tournaments. With this result, Nadal ranks fourth among men in the Open Era (since 1968). He is overtaken by the American Jimmy Connors (109), the Swiss Roger Federer (103), the Czech Ivan Lendl (94).