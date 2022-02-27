Movies that remind us that love is not about begging or chasing

Hollywood tends to show us the sweetest side of love and even if it is the impossible, it makes suffering look like the most romantic thing in the universe. However, many times it makes us believe that we should cling to those people who are not good for us just because “it is marked by destiny” or because love is also suffering.

Be in love of someone who does not correspond to you or who only causes you more doubts than security, It is one of the greatest pains. Your mind knows that this is not where you should be, but your heart insists on beating strong when you are with that person.

The fear to loneliness sometimes it blinds us and does not allow us to get out of a relationship that does not suit us. However, putting people on a pedestal is dangerous because it makes us believe that we will never be enough.

Love is not persecuted or begged. You cannot force anyone to love you or to stay by your side. It is time for you to learn that you are not in control of the other’s feelings.

If you are in the middle of the confusion of unrequited love or that it is making you suffer, here is a list of movies that give you a necessary reality check.

we were songs

This romantic comedy directed by Juana Macías is an adaptation of “Songs and memories”, by Elísabet Benavent. Is about a story of love and heartbreak “millennial” in these times where no one has time for anything and everyone settles for less. The protagonist is Macarena (María Valverde), she is a 30-year-old girl who is tied to a bad job as an influencer’s assistant and who has not overcome a breakup. This is how she wastes her time dating men with whom she never manages to establish an emotional bond. Despite everything, he strives to live life to the fullest and be happy.

Problems arise when Leo, the love and the biggest mistake of her life that broke her heart, reappears in her life.

The old wounds reopen and the protagonist must face all those insecurities that this man left her to define what you really want and deserve.

500 Days of Summer

Starring Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon, 500 Days of Summer It is one of those films that you hate because the protagonist makes the gentle boy suffer but at the same time you know that everything makes sense.

There have always been some disagreements about how the love story should have played out but looking back, it is a reminder that love is not persecuted or forced.

A great conversation surrounding this love story is that Tom wasn’t actually in love with Summer but at the thought of her, as well as having to live up to the expectations of romantic love.

Eleven

Eleven is a beautiful and heartbreaking movie about two people who fall in love, but ultimately decide not to act on their feelings. It’s complicated but in the end, it’s something that happens all the time in real life. The relationship never materializes, but their love song will last forever. How can you learn from Eleven if you’re in a similar doomed situation? Channel that energy into something else you love: your career, your friends, your hobbies. Something really wonderful can come out of all that heartbreak.

BlueValentine

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling immerse us in the bitterness of a love that is deteriorating and that cannot be like before.

In most movies about a falling apart relationship, there is a turning point, however, there is nothing here that has caused it to determine what went wrong between Cindy and Dean. When there are more questions than answers, then it is better to get out of there.