Monday’s release of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 Release Candidate 1 could be followed by Monday’s release of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 Release Candidate 2

Mojang Studios is now rolling out Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 Release Candidate 1 for interested testers and gamers.

The snapshot is small, only including two minor bug fixes that resolve issues for the Minecraft: Java Edition servers.

If no other critical issues are discovered, the full Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 patch update could be released on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Mangroves in Minecraft Wild Update

Java Edition 1.18.2 has been no exception, with a number of snapshots and preliminary builds released in the weeks leading up to its release. If no major flaws are detected in the most recent snapshot, Mojang Studios plans to deliver the major patch update on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Latest Minecraft Update:

Totem of Undying in Minecraft (image via. twinfinite.com)

Java Edition 1.18.2 Release Candidate 1, which, as the name suggests, could very well be the identical build released to gamers, is already following the latest Pre-Release 3 snapshot. Only two minor server-focused changes are included in the snapshot, and Mojang is watching it closely for any other potential critical concerns.

If nothing else is discovered, the 1.18.2 patch update could be ready for its official release on Monday. Although it receives fewer updates than other games, updates like version 1.18.2 are what keep it at the top of our list of the best PC games available.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.24 Beta Adds Frogs!

In case you missed it, Mojang Studios also released the first experimental Deep Dark snapshot based on the upcoming The Wild Update, which will bring new biomes, mobs, and features in 2022. The Deep Dark environment and the terrifying Warden mob will be stand out in the first test snapshot.

The following are the changes in Minecraft: Java Edition 1.18.2 Release Candidate 1:

Bugs have been fixed.

Some custom dimension settings may cause the server to stop, but not crash.

Some world generation data packets are capable of destroying the internal server (possibly related to density functions)

