Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher showed off their impressive sustainable house in Los Angeles

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make up one of the most attractive couples in Hollywood. With a large number of followers for their respective careers, their family intimacy became an object of curiosity for both the public and the American press, eager to know what the day-to-day life of the Kunis-Kutchers is like. Now, they opened their house for an architecture magazine and they were able to see some corners of the spectacular mansion they share.

The room shared by the children of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

Kunis and Kutcher met a decade ago, when they both worked on the series That’70s Show. However, after those days of recording, each one went their own way: he paired up with Demi Mooreshe with Macaulay Culkin. But some time later they met again and, in 2013, they decided to formalize their relationship. Today they lead a low-exposure life in Los Angeles and share their home with their two children: Wyatt and Dimitri Kutcher.

“Modern and relevant”: this is how Kutcher and Kunis asked the architects who designed it to see their house Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

Located in the suburbs of the Californian city, the actors’ house was built with ecological and sustainable materials. As the actors told the magazine Architectural Digestthe work was in charge of the architecture studio of Howard Backen and Vicki Charles. In this interview, the couple also clarified that they were looking for a house that had a low environmental impact -in fact, the house is powered by photovoltaic energy– and allow your children to connect with nature.

The pool next to the house of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Douglas Friedman/ Architectural Digest

Housing is a construction that allows a great entrance of natural lightwith structures made of wood and awesome visits. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, which was later turned into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevantKutcher told the architecture publication.