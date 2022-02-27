Mexicans exercise less in the pandemic and 52% do not follow any diet plan: Cleveland Clinic

A survey conducted in Mexican adults by the global health system of Cleveland Clinic found that activity levels have decreased since the start of the pandemic, with the proportion of people who rarely or never engage in moderate to vigorous exercise increasing from 28% to 40%. In addition, almost half of those surveyed did not recognize lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle as risk factors for heart disease.











© Excelsior





The interviewees were presented with a list of 12 risk factors, in which they identified: obesity with 73%, stress with 65% and hypertension with 63%, as factors that increase the chances of heart disease. However, many of the respondents did not recognize key factors such as: smoking/vaping (only 54% identified it), little physical activity (51%) and a sedentary lifestyle (50%). Some mentioned that lack of sleep (33%), too much exercise (17%) and poor dental health (17%) can increase the risk of developing heart disease.

“Recent figures indicate that heart conditions are the main cause of mortality in Mexico. The good news is that about 90% of heart disease is preventable; a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise and not smoking are some of the things patients can do,” said Dr. J. Emanuel Finet, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic Thoracic, Vascular and Heart Institute. “This is particularly important during the current global health crisis, as our survey also shows an overall decline in physical activity levels after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the survey, Mexican adults reported an overall decrease in the amount of exercise they got before and after the pandemic. Previously, 72% of Mexican adults frequently or sometimes engaged in moderate to vigorous exercise and 83% said they walked during the day. Compared to 60% of adults who currently engage in moderate to vigorous exercise frequently or occasionally and 74% walk frequently or occasionally during the day.

The reduction in exercise after the pandemic was generally consistent across generations: a 10 to 12 percentage point increase in those who never or rarely exercised, with increases in Generation Z from 31% to 43%, Millennials from 29% to 41%, Generation X from 28% to 39% and Boomers from 24% to 34%.

The survey also shows perceptions of the most heart-healthy diets, with 45% of adults surveyed identifying a low-carb diet as one of the most heart-healthy. Only 15% of Mexicans identified the Mediterranean diet, recommended by world organizations such as the American Heart Association, as healthy for the heart.

While 52% of respondents stated that they currently do not follow any specific diet plan, 24% reported that they follow a low-carb diet.