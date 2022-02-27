Megan Fox Posts Thirst Trap To End All Thirst Traps As News Her Divorce Is Final

It’s a big day for Megan Fox. News broke today that the star’s divorce from Brian Austin Green was finalized after details were worked out a few months ago. In addition to that news, which has been a long time coming, Fox also released the thirst trap to end all thirst traps. Trust me, having worked on the internet for over a decade, I’m kind of an expert when it comes to sed traps these days.

Megan Fox likes to get a little vampiric from time to time. She’s in beau Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” video, for example, and if you want her to evoke real blood and vampires, you need look no further than the Netflix trailer. teeth at night, which came out last year. There was no blood involved with the thirst trap this time, but there is a lot of attention-grabbing in it. Instagram mail.

Normally, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid about Megan Fox posting a thirst trap on Instagram. This is not the first time that she has done something like this, as she likes to have fun with bold fashion. Remember that time she went pantsless on the red carpet? — And she shows those looks with her fans. Honestly, if you have it, flaunt it, and she has it. However, it is the timing in this post that is absolutely perfect, whether intentional or not.

Was it a coincidence that Megan Fox’s thirst trap and the news of her divorce came out on the same day? Possibly, maybe even probably. The timing is pretty perfect though, because now instead of talking about Megan Fox’s divorce, I just want to talk about following her on Instagram from her Stories from her.

(Image credit: Megan Fox, Instagram Story)

Yes, it’s Megan Fox in the same outfit playing the song “Emo Girl” by Machine Gun Kelly, which is, as you may know, about a boy who falls in love with the emo girl. It’s also a song that references her cult classic. Jennifer’s body with some of his lyrics.

Despite the attention on the thirst trap, it’s worth noting that news broke today that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox’s divorce would have been finalized after their initial split in May 2020. She’s definitely moved on and is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Her ex is also having a baby with dancing with the stars pro Sharna Burgess, so it was really about ironing out the details at this point. Both parties are joint parents and there was allegedly no prenuptial agreement involved, so the assets will be divided.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox has seen renewed interest thanks to some smart social media moves, a new fiancé, and all sorts of other changes in her life. Then she’s ready to be a highlight of the mercenaries 4 and honestly, I’m interested to see what the movie franchise does with her, although we’ve already seen her looking badass on set. That movie is one of the upcoming movies this year, and I’m sure we’ll see more of the actress as her schedule increases.