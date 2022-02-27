Madonna Teams Up With Katy Perry To Appear On New ‘Remixes Album’

pop music icons madonna and Katy Perry they could be about to come together for a song. The singer of ‘Roar‘ Katy will appear on a song on the upcoming remix album by madonnaaccording The Sun.

The album will mark the 40th anniversary of the debut single from madonna ‘Everybody‘ in October.

A source has told the publication that “Madonna has been going flat out in recent weeks. Not only is she working on her biopic, but she’s also been in the studio at all hours.”

They continued, “She has been a huge Katy fan for years and always talked about doing a song with her. With the remix project, things have fallen into place.

“As plans are still being worked out, a release date has not yet been set. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long.”

A collaboration between KP and Madgewho have performed in the halftime show of the superbowlit would be huge and we’re definitely interested in hearing more about it.

madonna He first shared the news of his biopic in 2020, saying, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me as an artist, a musician, a dancer, a human being, trying to make my way in this world.”

In the meantime, Katy is presenting his show ‘PLAY’ in Resorts World in Las Vegas, which he has described as “the most extravagant and country side show I have ever put on”.

Attitude has approached the representatives of Madonna and Katy Perry to make comments.