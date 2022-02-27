Luca Martínez Dupuy revealed that he dreams of playing for the Águilas

The young Mexican-Argentine Luca Martinez Dupuy is having an outstanding season with Central Rosary and there was talk in the past transfer market of a possible offer from Atlanta United for the young player.

But it’s his own Luca Martinez the one who revealed that in the future he would like to play in the MX League and also confessed to which team he would like to reach.

“It depends on the club in Mexico. I always said that one of my dreams was to play for the Americabut we also have to see how my career unfolds and what the future holds for me”, the footballer pointed out in an interview for Jovenes Futbolistas.

“My old man always wants me to stay out of everything and dedicate myself to playing ball while he takes care of the rest. I hope God wants something that benefits everyone. I’m looking forward to going to school. MX League“, he added.

In addition, the young player assured that his idea is to play for the Mexican team and not for Argentina, for which he could also play due to his dual nationality.

“I feel super committed and I’m going to give up my life for Mexico. They deserve that I decide to play with Mexico. The truth is that I’m super grateful and super proud to represent the country. I was born in Mexico, it’s my land and I’m going to represent it with everything you have,” he said. Luca Martinez.

