lift vs. Elche – Match Report – 25 February, 2022

(EFE) — The commitment and efficiency gave Levante a victory against Elche that allows him to dream of permanence, while slowing down the good dynamics of his rival in the second round, since this time he was far from expected .

A goal from Morales in the final stretch of the first half put the game in front of the local team, which confirmed its superiority midway through the second period through Jorge de Frutos.

Gumbau’s expulsion with a direct red card a quarter of an hour from the end of the match reduced the chances of the visitors to aspire to equalize and led to a final quarter of an hour of the clash in which Levante found themselves comfortable.

Levante faced the clash with a defense of five, while Elche presented themselves with a 4-4-2, so both teams maintained the approaches that had given good results to both formations in recent games.

After scoring in the first moments, Elche took possession of the ball and began to handle it judiciously in the center of the field to try to center balls in front of Boyé and Carrillo, two men from the area with the ability to finish off.

Levante, orderly and successful in defense, sought to go on the counterattack, but very few of their strikers arrived in the vicinity of Edgar Badía.

That phase of the match lasted for many minutes in which Levante barely reached the visiting goal, but in which the outside attacks did not create any danger either, despite the good rhythm of the game with which the game progressed.

After half an hour of play, the local arrivals, always against, began to be more frequent and in one of them, in a speed action led by De Frutos from the right, it was 1-0 thanks to a shot from Morales who hit the crossbar before finishing in a goal.

After the break, Elche’s dominance waned against Levante who had more possession of the ball and, above all, more presence in the center of the field, which generated a game of level forces, but in which it seemed that there was started to evolve at the pace that most interested the local team.

A free kick launched by Gumbau (m.57) became Elche’s first threat in a phase of the match in which the alternatives against both goals animated the clash.

On the counterattack, in a play that De Frutos started and finished, the 2-0 came, which at that point already rewarded the team that had put in the most up to then to reach the match based on their defensive solidity and ability to strike in attack. .

That goal, together with Gumbau’s expulsion, put the match in the face of Levante, who have added seven of the last nine points they have played and, what serves them the most, has changed their image.

Elche was never comfortable in the match, not even during the first half hour of play, when they dominated territorially, but without depth, although they sent a ball to the post in extra time.