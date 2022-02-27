Leaño out, Leaño out! Chivas fans exclaim at the Akron stadium

The slogans of the fans in the stadium began after Puebla’s third goal and did not stop until the final minutes of the match

After what Puebla turned the scoreboard on the Akron Stadium field, with Guillermo Martínez’s goal that placed the score 2-3, Chivas fans began the cry of ‘Leaño out, Leaño out as a reaction to the adverse result in just 45 minutes.

During the celebration of Guillermo Martínez, in the third entry of the Pueblathe Guadalajara fans at Akron Stadiumbegan with the repeated cry of ‘Leaño out, Leaño out’in addition to making boos for the current strategist of Chivas.

The hobby of guadalajara, In recent days, he requested the dismissal of the current strategist, after the defeat against the Tigres team, in addition to showing his rejection through social networks, after the Rojiblanco team added its second consecutive game without victory.

This is the second time that the hobby the Guadalajara expressed his annoyance with the work of Marcelo Michel Leanosince, since the draw at home against Pachuca, a sector of the fans had shown their rejection of the work of the Mexican strategist.

The fans who attended the Akron stadium called for the departure of Marcelo Leaño as coach. imago7

So far, the Rojiblanco team adds its third game without a victory at home, after the only game that has won the Guadalajara at home it happened on date 1 when they prevailed against the Mazatlán team 3 to 0, from that meeting to date, Chivas adds a tie, and two defeats on the field of the Akron Stadium.

With tonight’s result, Marcelo Michel Leano registered his third consecutive encounter with defeat, figure that the Guadalajara he had not achieved since the 2019 Opening Tournament, when the Rojiblanco team was led by Tomas Boy and Luis Fernando Tena.