Laura Londoño acknowledged that people find her similar to a famous Hollywood actress

Although she had her daughter Mikaela just over a week ago, Laura Londono Stay active on social media. Not only does she share photos of her with the baby, she has also engaged with her Instagram followers by answering questions.

The Colombian actress reactivated her question box on the social network, just as she had done days ago, when told what his favorite scene was from “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”. On this occasion, the successful telenovela was once again the subject. Laura Londoño responded about the possibility of a second season and assured that he would love to work with William Levy again.

But he also had time to respond to a particular observation made by a follower: his resemblance to a famous Hollywood actress. “They tell me a lot,” said the Colombian. Apparently, Laura Londoño is constantly compared to Julia Roberts and it is something that is not new, since her mother was the first to tell her.

“I said that I was absolutely crazy, that she told me because she loved me,” said the person in charge of bringing Gaviota to life in “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, later revealing that it is something common that people tell her.

Laura Londoño became a mother for the second time on February 17. The actress and her husband, Santiago Mora Bahamón. The actress has another daughter named Allegra who is two years old.

