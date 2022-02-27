Kim Kardashian wears black suit with bralette at Milan Fashion Week

kim kardashian She completed a series of standout looks in Milan on Thursday with another full leather ensemble, this time with a skimpy bralette, a trend that is already dominating the streets of the Italian fashion capital.

The founder of SKIMS She paired hers with a trench coat and leather pants, and completed the Matrix-esque look with sunglasses and gloves. Previously, she wore a caramel colored jumpsuit from the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection of pradawhich he wore with – you guessed it – a bralette black below.

Kim Kardashian wore a Prada jumpsuit with a black bralette underneath at Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images Julia Fox, pictured outside the Diesel show in Milan, is also a promoter of the bralette. Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The energy of bralette is everywhere in Milan right now, with Julie Fox being another great promoter of the trend. At Wednesday’s Diesel show, the actress wore the black leather bralette with a yellow biker jacket and matching ankle boots, completing her look with leather gloves and black lipstick.

the bralettes reappeared on the catwalks of Fall/Winter 2022at both Diesel and Missoni (even Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones jumped on the trend), so it looks like this version of the bra is officially here to stay.

The high energy of the bralette has dominated the streets of Milan. Photo: Phil Oh

Article originally published by British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.