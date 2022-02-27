Kim Kardashian wants to divorce now and Kanye puts conditions to sign

Kim told a judge that she is in anguish and wants an immediate divorce. Photo: Getty

Kim always wanted the divorce process, which she requested a year ago, to be carried out in private, but Kanye has taken the details to the media, in addition, although at first the process did not have major inconveniences and apparently, Kanye and Kim had the separation on friendly terms, after the socialite began dating comedian Pete Davidson, her relationship with the singer, now called Ye, became hostile. West began dating model Vinetria and was later spotted with actress Julia Fox. The rapper bought a house across from his ex and their children, deleted all his photos on social media, but at the time he asked her, using the same medium, to start a family with him again. Kim seemed to have turned the page, and her romance with Davidson is getting more serious. The musician continued to attack, even accused the member of the Kardashian clan of denying him the right to see her children. Pete Davidson, the businesswoman’s boyfriend, also became the target of her attacks, so much so that Kim asked him not to incite his fans because he feared for the comedian’s life, but the former had no problem showing those messages, which they were private.

What Kanye asks to sign

Kanye, who sent her a van full of roses on Valentine’s Day and asked her again to get back together, now looks like he may be considering signing divorce papers. To do so, she places three conditions on her ex: the right to reimbursement, that is, to receive the money that each of the parties owes to the other, regardless of whether one of them dies; blocking of assets, the commitment that Kim does not transfer the assets that she has with her ex, and that she waive marital secrecy or privilege, which would have the consequence that private conversations between the two can be used during the divorce process .

Divorce at all costs

Apparently, Kim does not want to talk to Kanye and even changed her phone number, because she only wants the deal between them to only have issues of their four children, not their relationship as a couple, but he does not seem to understand it. “It doesn’t stop her from wanting to talk to her,” said a source very close to the celebrities.

The member of the Kardashian clan is desperate, and according to the TMZ portal, she expressed her desire to be divorced to the judge, even before completing the process. In the documents to which the aforementioned medium had access, in which it alleges Kanye’s desire to air on social networks all the private matters of their separation and the rights over their children, is affecting her, “it has created emotional anguish in me,” Kim told the court, according to obtained depositions.

While the court decides and the process progresses, West, or Ye, is still waiting for Kim to reconsider, but in the meantime he has fun with Chaney Jones, his new girlfriend, who they say looks a lot like the musician’s ex.