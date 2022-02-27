Kendall Jenner sued by a Tequila company

Model Kendall Jenner faces a lawsuit against her tequila company for stealing the logo and color scheme of another Texas tequila brand. The Kardashian sister launched her company called 818 Tequila last year, but the firm of Tequila 512 will sue her for copying her name and logo, as well as the colors that identify her. According to the above, the model would have stolen the idea to name her brand, since 818 is the code of an area in Los Angeles, while the plaintiffs Tequila 512 originated their name from 512, an area code in Austin, Texas. .

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court in central California, alleging that Tequila 512 uses an “immediately recognizable 512 mark in black letters within a vertical yellow rectangle” and Tequila 818 uses the same image, but with “unimportant adjustments”. They also question the numbers they use as a brand name, Tequila 512 refers to the area code of Austin, Texas. While the Tequila 818 numbers do so in reference to Los Angeles.

The plaintiffs hypothesis is that Tequila 818 intentionally used an incorrect image to disappear “the lines between the two products” or the image is so similar that the model’s company was “confused about the difference between the two brands”. However, representatives of Kendall Jenner’s company responded: “818 does not believe there is any merit to these claims… We are unable to comment further on the matter.” If the court determines that Tequila 818 violates the trademark law, then Kendall would have to reach an agreement to change the name of his drink or lose the case.

The 25-year-old model launched her 818 Tequila brand in May 2021, following a major social media campaign.. “For almost four years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” he noted on his social media where he posted several photos on the agave growing plants. What an amazing experience I have had so far, learning about this beautiful place [Jalisco, México]its beautiful culture and beautiful people!” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Photos show the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star riding a horse through rows of agave plants, drinking tequila in the back of a pickup truck, a couple of photos of agave farmers and a short video of her, in awe by a pile of agave cooking in an oven.

Kendall Jenner was the subject of countless criticisms and accused of cultural appropriation, as well as exploiting Mexican culture, benefiting from one of the most important areas of the country’s agricultural industry. Although the model is not the first foreign artist to launch a tequila brand, some Mexican critics have pointed to the cultural and economic implications of celebrities launching tequila brands, pointing to the potential to take business away from locally owned distilleries or exploit the farmers.